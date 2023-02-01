Photo Credit: YouTube screenshot

Maria Zakharova, a spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry, on Monday condemned “provocative efforts” similar to the Jan. 28 drone attacks on an Iranian defense company and warned that they could lead to an uncontrolled escalation in the Middle East.

“We strongly condemn any provocative efforts that have the potential to provoke an uncontrolled escalation of tensions in a region that’s far from being peaceful as it is,” she said, reported Russia’s TASS news agency.

“Such destructive actions could have unpredictable consequences for peace and stability in the Middle East. That has to be understood by the organizers of the brazen raid, their backers and those who are gloating over the issue, holding on to the futile hope for the weakening of Iran,” Zakharova said.

According to U.S. officials quoted in The Wall Street Journal and The New York Times, Israel was behind last Saturday’s drone strike on a military facility in the Iranian city of Isfahan. Various reports have suggested that a site producing ballistic missiles and UAVs was targeted.