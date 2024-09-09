Photo Credit: openart.ai

Matt Twist, assistant commissioner of London’s Met Police, told the conservative British think tank Policy Exchange that his outfit “didn’t get everything right – particularly in the early stages in October.”

The interview with Twist is part of a report released by PE, titled, “Might is Right?” – The “Right to Protest” in a new era of disruption and confrontation. Here’s a quote:

Advertisement





“The conditions applied by the Metropolitan Police in preparation for large-scale protest marches in London since October 2023 have commonly included requiring protestors to avoid specific areas (such as the Israeli Embassy); not to deviate from a specific pre-agreed route, and for processions to start and to finish by a specific time. The Metropolitan Police’s Assistant Commissioner Matt Twist told Policy Exchange in May

2024:

“‘Since October 2023, as part of policing demonstrations in London, I think we have applied more pre-conditions to the PSC organized marches and assemblies than at any other point since the passing of the Public Order Act in 1986. We have also used additional powers linked to face coverings and dispersal zones in order to keep people safe.”

Twist admitted, “When we look back at the policing of protests over the last 8 months, we know we didn’t get everything right – particularly in the early stages in October. We’ve developed our tactics since then, becoming faster and more decisive. On occasion we did not move quickly to make arrests, for example, the man chanting for ‘Jihad’ which was a decision made following fast-time advice from lawyers and the CPS. We are now much more focused on identifying reasonable grounds for arrest, acting where needed, and then investigating, so in these circumstances it’s very likely arrests would be made more quickly now.”

Ozzie Cush has been jailed for 10 months for assaulting an emergency worker. The footage shows him kicking one of our officers as they cleared Whitehall following last Wednesday’s disorder. Our message is clear – anyone thinking of causing disorder will be brought to justice. pic.twitter.com/43QLNjk7Ns — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) August 9, 2024

“The report examines the legal framework around protests, including the relevant European and domestic case law, and the police’s response to the actions of protest groups. While there is room to make recommendations for change in the legal framework, any claim by the police that they have done ‘everything possible’ under the existing legal framework is not borne out by the facts. Although some recent UK case law may present an unduly ‘pro-protestor’ picture, the police must not misinterpret the courts’ judgments and use it to take an approach which unduly prioritizes protestors at the expense of others. In particular, the police must not unduly refrain from arresting individual protestors reasonably suspected to be committing criminal offenses. There remains a wealth of judgments, at both the domestic and European level, which make clear that protestors cannot rely on their frequently misinterpreted ‘rights’ to immunize them from police action against them,” PE stated.

A survey conducted by a think tank, involving 1,500 adults, revealed the significant impacts of major protests on people’s plans:

67% would cancel trips to urban areas with young children, elderly, or disabled family members if a large demonstration was occurring.

61% would forgo visiting tourist attractions under similar circumstances.

58% would change their shopping plans or avoid dining at particular restaurants if protests were scheduled.



This is an inaccurate headline that will only fuel community concerns. The decision to cover the memorial was taken by park authorities, not the police. As the paper’s own article makes clear, it is a precaution Royal Parks have taken for a number of different events. pic.twitter.com/gwNQ87uJrQ — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) April 27, 2024

These findings suggest that public demonstrations can substantially influence consumer behavior and urban mobility, particularly for vulnerable groups and regarding leisure activities.

The study criticized authorities for often misplacing priorities, favoring protesters’ rights over those of the general public. Survey results showed strong public support for police intervention in various protest scenarios:

Over 80% believed police should act when protesters:

Damage private property

Verbally harass or threaten passersby

Display racist or offensive slogans

More than 75% supported police action when protesters:

Block roads and disrupt traffic

Impede access to public transport or workplaces

Scale buildings or public monuments

These findings suggest a public desire for a more balanced approach to managing protests, with greater emphasis on protecting the rights and daily activities of non-participants.

Share this article on WhatsApp: