Photo Credit: GPO / YouTube screengrab

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu slammed French President Emmanuel Macron and other Western leaders on Saturday night for enacting an arms embargo against Israel as the Jewish State fights for its life in a seven-front war led by Iran.



“I have a message for President Macron,” Netanyahu said in a grim video message. “Today, Israel is defending itself on seven fronts against the enemies of civilization,” Netanyahu said.

“We are fighting in Gaza against Hamas, the savages who murdered, raped, beheaded and burned our people on October 7th.

“We are fighting in Lebanon against Hezbollah, the most heavily armed terror organization in the world, which was planning an even greater massacre than October 7th on our northern border, and that has rocketed Israeli towns and cities for nearly a year.

“We are fighting against the Houthis in Yemen, and the Shiite militias in Iraq and Syria, that together have launched hundreds of drones and missile attacks against Israel,” he said.

(Ed: By the way, two Israeli soldiers were killed just this weekend by an explosive drone launched at Israel by Iranian-backed terrorists in Iraq.)

“We are fighting against terrorists in Judea and Samaria, who are trying to murder civilians in the heart of our cities,” Netanyahu continued.

“And we are fighting against Iran, which last week fired over 200 ballistic missiles directly at Israel and which stands behind this seven front war against Israel.

“As Israel fights the forces of barbarism led by Iran, all civilized countries should be standing firmly by Israel’s side. Yet President Macron and other western leaders are now calling for arms embargoes against Israel,” Netanyahu noted.

“Shame on them,” he said.

“Is Iran imposing an arms embargo on Hezbollah, on the Houthis, on Hamas and on its other proxies?

“Of course not. This axis of terror stands together.

“But countries who supposedly oppose this terror axis call for an arms embargo on Israel.

“What a disgrace!” he said.

“Israel will win with or without their support. But their shame will continue long after the war is won.

“For in defending ourselves against this barbarism, Israel is defending civilization against those who seek to impose a dark age of fanaticism on all of us.

“Rest assured, Israel will fight until the battle is won – for our sake and for the sake of peace and security in the world.”

