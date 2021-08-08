Photo Credit: Flash90

A seminar that was held over the weekend for Bnei Akiva female guides was cut short Sunday morning, following the discovery on Shabbat that one guide was infected with the coronavirus, Kipa reported Sunday. Consequent tests revealed that some 15 additional young women were also carrying the disease. The Shabbat tests were performed using home kits, but on Sunday morning Magen David Adom delivered more reliable tests, also positive.

All the girls went into isolation and it was decided to end the seminar immediately and send the girls home.

Advertisement



The Bnei Akiva movement told their parents Sunday morning that “during the night after we did a quick home test and not a PCR (polymerase chain reaction), several women were suspected of being positive for Corona.” According to the movement, it all began after one of the girls felt unwell on Shabbat, and has since infected several girls.

The movement further stated: “After understanding this fact, we isolated the girls and the circles of individuals closest to them as best we could.”

According to Israel’s health ministry, there were 2,886 new verified Corona patients on Saturday, based on 76,203 test results. As of Sunday morning, there are 348 Corona patients in critical condition in Israeli hospitals, out of whom 52 are on respirators. A total of 6,535 died since the outbreak of the pandemic.

422,326 have been vaccinated with a third dose; 5,393,232 with the second dose; and 5,805,340 with the first dose.