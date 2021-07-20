Photo Credit: Ben & Jerry's logo
In response to the antisemitic decision by Ben & Jerry’s to join the BDS movement’s boycott of Jews, the following US stores have announced that effective immediately, they are no longer carrying Ben & Jerry’s products. Please show them your appreciation and support.
- Glatt Express, Teaneck
- Aron’s Kissena Farms, NY
- Cedar Market, NJ
- Gourmet Glatt, Cedarhurst
- Seasons, NY
- Market Maven Baltimore
- Morton Williams, NY
To have your store or organization included on this list, let us know, and send us the public announcement you made.
Advertisement