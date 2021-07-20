Photo Credit: Ben & Jerry's logo

In response to the antisemitic decision by Ben & Jerry’s to join the BDS movement’s boycott of Jews, the following US stores have announced that effective immediately, they are no longer carrying Ben & Jerry’s products. Please show them your appreciation and support.

Glatt Express, Teaneck

Aron’s Kissena Farms, NY

Cedar Market, NJ

Gourmet Glatt, Cedarhurst

Seasons, NY

Market Maven Baltimore

Morton Williams, NY

To have your store or organization included on this list, let us know, and send us the public announcement you made.