Ben & Jerry's supports BDS

In response to the antisemitic decision by Ben & Jerry’s to join the BDS movement’s boycott of Jews, the following US stores have announced that effective immediately, they are no longer carrying Ben & Jerry’s products. Please show them your appreciation and support.

  • Glatt Express, Teaneck
  • Aron’s Kissena Farms, NY
  • Cedar Market, NJ
  • Gourmet Glatt, Cedarhurst
  • Seasons, NY
  • Market Maven Baltimore
  • Morton Williams, NY

To have your store or organization included on this list, let us know, and send us the public announcement you made.

