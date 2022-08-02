Photo Credit: Flash90

Hamas terrorist Mastermind Abbas al-Sayed carried out the 2001 Sharon shopping mall terror attack, in which 35 Israelis died and hundreds were wounded, and the 2002 Seder night Park Hotel bombing in Netanya that left 30 dead and 140 wounded. He was convicted in 2006 in the Tel Aviv District Court and sentenced to 35 consecutive life sentences.

Now we’re told al-Sayed has just received his master’s degree in Arab Studies from Al-Quds University while behind bars. His wife issued a press release saying: “At the mercy of the injustice of the prison and the warden, our prisoners innovate in bringing children into the world behind bars, and in education, obtaining the highest degrees thanks to their patience, courage, steadfastness and strong will.”

The bringing children thing relates to a scandal that shocked Israelis a few years ago when it was revealed that security prisoners were able to smuggle their sperms to their wives to guarantee the promulgation of the murderous species.

Israelis joked at the time that those terrorists’ wives took a page out of Mary’s guide to coming up with a quick explanation when you start showing, but that’s a different story altogether. The news about al-Sayed’s Master’s degree turned out to be real, and his wife said he got top marks and plans to get his doctorate as soon as he is released from prison.

Is that in 35 lifetimes?

Al-Sayed was a leader of Hamas’s Izz al-Din al-Qassam Brigades in Tulkarem, and obtained explosive belts, recruited men to carry out suicide bombings, and hired drivers to take them to Israel. He helped the Park hotel suicide bomber Abd el-Baset Awda write his will and shot a video of him reading it. Awda detonated his belt in the hotel where guests had gathered for a Passover Seder. It was one of the deadliest terror attacks of the Second Intifada.

Matan Peleg, CEO of Im Tirtzu, and Maor Zemach, Chairman of Lech Yerushalayim, who alerted us to Mrs. al-Sayed’s press release, said in a statement: ”The fact that Al-Quds University operates within the territory of sovereign Jerusalem and allows itself to distribute titles to abominable terrorists and murderers is a disgrace for the State of Israel. Just as the Minister of Education acts to close schools that incite violence, she must act immediately to close this institution that incites murder. The principals should be sent to prison immediately.”