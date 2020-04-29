From Tuesday at 5 PM to Wednesday at 8 PM – Israel’s 72nd Day of Independence – a closure is being imposed, in order to prevent unnecessary crowds, which could endanger public health. As part of the closure, individuals will be able to leave their home only to purchase essential medicines, products and services in their area of residence, or to take some fresh air within 100 meters of their home.

So, obviously, no going out to the park to put some baby chickens on the barbie. Which produced the stunningly silent images above, shot on Independence Day morning by Adar Stolero Malichi of the Israel Nature and Parks Authority.

Advertisement



And just to help you appreciate the rare beauty of Park HaYarkon on this Independence Day, this is how the same park looked on Independence Day, 2014. Nuff said. The video below has Israelis in shorts and short-sleeve shirts, so if you would be offended, kindly avoid the video and take our word for it — eerie silence it ain’t.

So, here’s the park today, again. Because it helps: