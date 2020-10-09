Photo Credit: Screenshot from Facebook video

The severe heatwave of the past week in Israel has resulted on Friday in huge fires that prevail throughout the country. Two huge fires broke out near Modi’in Ilit and Wadi Ara.

The first began as a forest fire that ignited in the area of ​​the village of Oranim and spread to the settlement. All the residents were evacuated. So far, three homes have been incinerated by the fire, but there are no casualties.

There are currently about 25 fire crews, including volunteers, working to stop the flames in Oranim.

Also, four firefighting planes have begun operating in the area and will soon be joined by several more planes.

The weather conditions make it very difficult to put out the fires. The winds come from inland and the humidity is very low today in the inner parts of the country.

At the same time, a forest fire also broke out near the village of Umm al-Qutuf in Wadi Ara, in a cluster of Arab towns on the highway connecting Hadera and Afula.

Firefighters have evacuated the residents and begun operations.

Thirteen fire crews are currently working in the Wadi Ara area, together with volunteers and JNF employees, as well as the standby teams of the Menashe Regional Council.

Two firefighting planes have taken to the air at this front.

A fire also broke out in the Churchill Forest in Nof Ha’Galil, where seven teams of firefighters are currently operating. The municipality has begun evacuating residents of the Malibu neighborhood to a hotel in the city.

There is no danger to nearby localities.

Meanwhile, four crews are working to put out a large thorn fire that broke out near the Ilut junction. there, too, there is no danger to nearby communities.