Cutting it really close to the wire, Israel’s Prime Minister-Designate Benjamin Netanyahu called President Isaac Herzog, on Wednesday night, to happily inform him that he [Netanyahu] is able to form the next coalition government, using the traditional phrase “Ala Beyadi’, which loosely translates as, it is in my hands. Netanyahu made the call just minutes before his mandate expired.

Netanyahu said his government would look out for all the citizens of Israel, and he will form it as soon as possible.

Leading up to the phone call was last minute negotiations with the various parties as they hammered out the final details of their coalition agreements.

Just minutes before the official announcement Religious Zionists party leader Bezalel Smotrich released a long list of the coalition agreements that were reached between his party and Netanyahu. Shas, Degel HaTorah and Agudah have not yet signed agreements. The agreements aren’t a requirement for forming a government, but it does help with getting all the partners on the same page.

The new government is expected to be sworn in by January 2, 2023.

