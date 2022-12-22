Photo Credit: Elbit

The Romanian Ministry of National Defense will receive up to seven Watchkeeper X tactical unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) from the Israeli defense electronics company Elbit Systems.

Elbit Systems announced Wednesday that it had been awarded a contract with a potential value of $410 million to supply Romania with up to seven Watchkeeper X tactical unmanned aircraft systems (UAS). The framework contract is valid for five years.

“This contract demonstrates the sustained demand for Elbit Systems’ UAS. We look forward to further strengthening Elbit Systems’ relationship with the Romanian Government,” Elbit President and CEO Bezalel Machlis said in a statement.

He added that as part of the contract, Elbit Systems plans to establish infrastructure and cooperate with subsidiaries in Romania.