“We must have the same level of accountability and justice for all victims of crimes against humanity,” Rep. Ilhan Omar tweeted last Monday, suggesting: “We have seen unthinkable atrocities committed by the US, Hamas, Israel, Afghanistan, and the Taliban,” and adding the cheeky note: “I asked Sec. Blinken where people are supposed to go for justice.”

We must have the same level of accountability and justice for all victims of crimes against humanity. We have seen unthinkable atrocities committed by the U.S., Hamas, Israel, Afghanistan, and the Taliban. I asked @SecBlinken where people are supposed to go for justice. pic.twitter.com/tUtxW5cIow — Rep. Ilhan Omar (@Ilhan) June 7, 2021

Turns out it was one outrageous comparison too many even for Omar’s fellow Democrats, who have been letting her and her Squad cabal get away with rhetorical murder because they need them for House votes. At last count, the Democrats only have a two-seat advantage over House Republicans.

In a press conference, Rep. Brad Sherman (D-Cal.) called Omar’s tweet “outrageous and clearly false statements,” and quipped that “it’s not news that Ilhan Omar would make outrageous and clearly false statements about America and Israel. What’s newsworthy is that she admits Hamas is guilty of ‘unthinkable atrocities.’”

“It’s time for all of Israel’s detractors to condemn Hamas,” Sherman suggested. “And it’s time for all those of goodwill to reject any moral equivalency between the US and Israel on one hand, and Hamas and the Taliban on the other.”

Twelve Jewish Democratic House members (out of 25), led by Rep. Brad Schneider (D-Ill) issued a statement on Wednesday accusing Omar of giving “cover to terrorist groups.”

“Equating the United States and Israel to Hamas and the Taliban is as offensive as it is misguided,” said the statement. “Ignoring the differences between democracies governed by the rule of law and contemptible organizations that engage in terrorism at best discredits one’s intended argument and at worst reflects deep-seated prejudice. The United States and Israel are imperfect and, like all democracies, at times deserving of critique, but false equivalencies give cover to terrorist groups. We urge Congresswoman Omar to clarify her words placing the US and Israel in the same category as Hamas and the Taliban.”

The Simon Wiesenthal Center called for Omar to be “stripped of her committee assignments for accusing the US of crimes against humanity.”

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) tweeted that Omar “was a refugee from Somalia and America welcomed her. If she really believes America is a hateful country on par with the Taliban and Hamas, she’s welcome to leave.”

And former New York Assemblyman Dov Hikind tweeted: “This vile hater has the audacity to enjoy American freedom while using her position to demonize America by lumping it with Hamas and the Taliban! No mention of Iran, Turkey, Syria, China, or Russia. Odd…Unless you’re anti-American, then it makes total sense!”

We’ll take any of the above suggestions.