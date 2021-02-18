Photo Credit: Dudu Ben Or / Nature and Parks Authority

Israel is a snow-loving nation, mostly because Israeli cities such as Jerusalem and Tsfat get their blanket of two inches of snow only once a year, and on some years not at all, and also because those two ancient cities look stunning under their white blankets (See: Frosty the Snowman Made Kids Happy But Froze Israeli Power Lines).

This year, it appears the snow will stick around only through Thursday night when heavy rains will sweep the streets. Meanwhile, the opening story in every single TV news report (4 main channels) since Monday began with 4-panel images of news reporters updating the snow situation.

Advertisement



Israel’s nature and Parks Authority shared these images with us. It almost makes you miss those long snowy months back in the States. But then you read about the State of Texas having to deal with many days of power outages because of their devastating snowstorm and the Middle East looks nice and inviting again.