Photo Credit: Dudu Ben Or / Nature and Parks Authority
Ein Lavan spring near Jerusalem, Feb. 18, 2021.

Israel is a snow-loving nation, mostly because Israeli cities such as Jerusalem and Tsfat get their blanket of two inches of snow only once a year, and on some years not at all, and also because those two ancient cities look stunning under their white blankets (See: Frosty the Snowman Made Kids Happy But Froze Israeli Power Lines).

Snowing in Jerusalem, Feb. 18, 2021. / Shlomit Shavit / Nature and Parks Authority

This year, it appears the snow will stick around only through Thursday night when heavy rains will sweep the streets. Meanwhile, the opening story in every single TV news report (4 main channels) since Monday began with 4-panel images of news reporters updating the snow situation.

Mount Meron under a (partial) white blanket, Feb. 18, 2021. / Suleiman Basam Harav / Nature and Parks Authority
Israel’s nature and Parks Authority shared these images with us. It almost makes you miss those long snowy months back in the States. But then you read about the State of Texas having to deal with many days of power outages because of their devastating snowstorm and the Middle East looks nice and inviting again.

Snow in Upper Galilee, Feb. 18, 2021. / Shlomit Shavit / Nature and Parks Authority
Snowing in Jerusalem, Feb. 18, 2021. Shlomit Shavit / Nature and Parks Authority
Ein Lavan spring near Jerusalem, Feb. 18, 2021. / Dudu Ben Or / Nature and Parks Authority
Ein Lavan spring near Jerusalem, Feb. 18, 2021. / Dudu Ben Or / Nature and Parks Authority
Snowing in Jerusalem, Feb. 18, 2021. / Shlomit Shavit / Nature and Parks Authority
Korazim National Park, Feb. 18, 2021. / Ilan Cohen / Nature and Parks Authority
