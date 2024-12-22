Photo Credit: Flash 90

The State Prosecutor’s Office has filed an indictment with the Jerusalem District Court against two Jerusalem Arab residents, aged 33 and 35, on charges of contacting a foreign agent (Hezbollah operative) and passing information to the enemy during the Iron Sword War.

One of the defendants is also charged with attempting to carry a weapon without a permit. The Prosecutor’s Office has requested that the court order continued detention of both suspects until legal proceedings are concluded.

The indictment, submitted by Attorney Fua Ben Tov from the Jerusalem District Attorney’s Office, notes that the two defendants contacted a woman named “Diana” through a WhatsApp group and continued their communication with her even after learning about her affiliation with Hezbollah.

Abd al-Salam Qawasameh sent Diana photographs from northern Caesarea, the location of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s private home, at her request. Ta’ar Asili provided the Hezbollah operative with news articles about Israel and updates on the security situation.

Both suspects were instructed to establish contact with a senior Hezbollah intelligence commander known as “Al-Hajj.”

Asili purchased a new SIM card specifically for the purpose but according to the court documents, refused to take photographs in the Metulla area as requested.

Abd al-Salam is also accused of carrying a weapon without a permit; court documents indicate he was photographed with a weapon during a visit to Jenin in an area was under the authority of a local figure known as “Abu Harb.”

The Prosecutor’s Office emphasized the severity of the offenses perpetrated by the two suspects, noting that the defendants’ actions posed a threat to national security.

The defendants remain under close scrutiny as the case progresses.

