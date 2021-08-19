Photo Credit: NASA
Satellite image showing 3 separate initial focal points for the fires near Beit Meir, near Jerusalem.

A satellite image taken by NASA this past Sunday shows three independent fires in the area of Beit Meir, outside of Jerusalem. The photo was taken when the fires had just begun. The distance between the focal points of the three blazes is around 4 kilometers apart.

Fire officials in Israel had already suspected the fire was man-made, though it was unclear to them at the time if it was negligence or arson. But three separate blazes at the same time is a good indication the fires were intentionally set.

Advertisement

Israel’s progressive environmental minister Tamar Zandberg blamed climate change and wants to declare a climate emergency.

This was the worst fire to hit the Jerusalem area in decades.

The fire near Beit Meir, outside Jerusalem. August 15, 2021. Photo Credit: Shalev Shalom / TPS
Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleUnited Hatzalah Chief Slams Haredim Who Claim Training Women EMTs Violates Modesty
Jewish Press News Desk
JewishPress.com brings you the latest in Jewish news from around the world. Stay up to date by following up on Facebook and Twitter. Do you have something noteworthy to report? Submit your news story to us here.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Loading Facebook Comments ...