Photo Credit: NASA

A satellite image taken by NASA this past Sunday shows three independent fires in the area of Beit Meir, outside of Jerusalem. The photo was taken when the fires had just begun. The distance between the focal points of the three blazes is around 4 kilometers apart.

Fire officials in Israel had already suspected the fire was man-made, though it was unclear to them at the time if it was negligence or arson. But three separate blazes at the same time is a good indication the fires were intentionally set.

Advertisement



Israel’s progressive environmental minister Tamar Zandberg blamed climate change and wants to declare a climate emergency.

בחפ״ק השריפה בהרי ירושלים. האסון כאן בלתי נתפס. בעולם החדש אסונות אקלים הם חלק גובר והולך מהשגרה וחובה להיערך בהתאם. זה אומר להכיר במצב חירום אקלימי, זה אומר לתקצב היערכות וזה אומר להכין תכנית שיקום למערכות הטבעיות פה שנפגעו באופן אנוש pic.twitter.com/0Koddq4Cvl — תמר זנדברג ? (@tamarzandberg) August 17, 2021

This was the worst fire to hit the Jerusalem area in decades.