Photo Credit: Courtesy of KKL-JNF

“For 120 years, KKL-JNF has been documenting Jewish holidays, especially Sukkot, the harvest festival, celebrated in Israeli cities, villages and kibbutzim as part of the fulfillment of the Zionist dream in the Land of Israel,” said Efrat Sinai Director of the JNF Photo Archive. “These photos and many others are stored in the unique collection of KKL-JNF’s photo archive.”

Keren Kayemet LeYisrael, a.k.a. Jewish National Fund was founded in 1901 to buy and develop land in Eretz Israel under Ottoman rule, the British Mandate, and finally Israel, including the 1967 liberated territories.

By 2007, KKl-JNF owned 13% of the total land in Israel, where it has planted more than 240 million trees, built 180 dams and reservoirs, developed 250,000 acres of land, and established more than 1,000 parks.

KKl-JNF continues to document the stories of the Jews of the Land of Israel and the continued development of the State of Israel.

This month, in honor of the Tishrei holidays, KKL-JNF employees have organized for the fourth time a project to distribute food baskets for the High Holidays.

These employees distributed holiday gift packages throughout the State of Israel to Holocaust survivors, the elderly, and families in need, to make their holidays more pleasant.

This project continues the ongoing activities carried out by the KKL-JNF workers’ union over the past year, including the distribution of gift packages for those needing assistance during the Corona pandemic.

Israel Goldstein, Chairman of the KKL-JNF’s National Workers’ Organization said: “With the new year upon us, we want to give everyone a holiday atmosphere of joy and celebration. After a difficult period with Corona, we try to give them some relief and help them have a proper holiday meal.”