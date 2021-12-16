Photo Credit: Courtesy of the Israeli Pavilion at Expo Dubai 2020

The Israeli Pavilion at Expo Dubai 2020 on Wednesday hosted a youth panel on the topic of youth education and informal education solutions in the fight against climate change.

Leaders of 25 different youth organizations from Israel and the UAE converged for a series of lectures and panels on the instrumentality of youth in efforts to reverse climate change and provide for a more sustainable future. This is the first panel of its kind with Israeli and UAE youth involvement, specifically geared to discussing what can be done to mitigate climate change.

Joining the Israeli speakers were notable Emiratis such as CEO of Dubai Cares, Dr. Tariq al-Gurg, and Dr. Majid al-Sarrah of Sharaka UAE, two notable organizations promoting peace and sustainability in the UAE. Dubai Cares is playing a key role in helping achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal while Sharaka UAE is an NGO helping to realize the peace initiatives started by the signing of the Abraham Accords. Other Emirati professionals and youth leaders also shared the stage to discuss the UAE’s drive and direction for promoting a green future.

From the Israeli side, Mr. Shlomi Castro, CEO of The Israeli Council for Youth Organizations, headlined the event with a lecture on youth being the drivers of social change. Other Israeli guest speakers included former Director-General of the Israeli Ministry of Science and Technology and Director of the Education and Community Division in KKL-JNF Sar-Shalom Jerbi, who delivered a lecture on innovation as a driver for significant social change, and Dr. Eli Yaffe, VP of Magen David Adom, who used MDA’s youth volunteers as case studies for potential youth engagement strategies regarding climate change. The topics included environmental responsibility in multi-cultural societies, environmental education in impoverished communities, and community adoption of nature and heritage sites.

The event launched a much-needed conversation for the region on the process of involving the youth in green education efforts, while also raising the general public’s awareness of what needs to be done to provide for a better, greener future.

Sar-Shalom Jerbi said: “The education delegation to the Expo is a dream come true. It is fulfilling the dream of generations to create a real connection between Israel and the countries and peoples surrounding it. There is no better way to do this than through education. Peace always starts with education, and when you bring organizations and youth movements together under a shared vision for the future like that of KKL-JNF – this leads to a real, long-term connection.”