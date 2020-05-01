Photo Credit: Based on Direct Polls data and original image on Twitter

A new survey by Shlomo Filber’s and Tzuriel Sharon’s Direct Polls published Friday shows the Likud continues to get strong, and that the rightwing block has increases the gap with the left, the Arabs and Liberman to 65.

Yair Lapid’s Yesh Atid suffered a cut in its mandates from 14 to 11, possibly because Lapid announced he plans to bloc Gntz’s path to the PM’s job as part of the rotation deal with Netanyahu.

The survey was conducted on April 30, 2020 at noon, using a combined digital and panel methods, among 837 adult voters (age 18+). The statistical sampling error is 4.3% with a + – 95% probability.