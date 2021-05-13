Photo Credit: Gage Skidmore

Man, backbones are such a rare thing in politics – a case in point: on Wednesday I wrote here (Andrew Yang’s Solidarity with Israel Earns him #YangSupportsGenocide), with considerable jubilation, that should Democrat Andrew Yang win the mayoral elections in the fall, Israel will once again have a friend in Gracie Mansion – because, on Tuesday, Yang tweeted: “I’m standing with the people of Israel who are coming under bombardment attacks and condemn the Hamas terrorists. The people of NYC will always stand with our brothers and sisters in Israel who face down terrorism and persevere.”

I’m standing with the people of Israel who are coming under bombardment attacks, and condemn the Hamas terrorists. The people of NYC will always stand with our brothers and sisters in Israel who face down terrorism and persevere. — Andrew Yang???? (@AndrewYang) May 10, 2021

Advertisement



A day later, after the candidate had been under a barrage of leftist attacks that would have well prepared him to run for mayor of Sderot, our brave Democrat capitulated and issued a tweet that balanced out his former bravery:

Not that the reversal made an impression. The responses on Twitter ranged from leftists who said it was too little too late, to his former supporters who became outraged at their candidate’s speedy switch to cowardice.

Vaxx Zaddy Cranford: Back peddling at record speed lol.

no one in particular: Sorry Andrew but there isn’t two sides to apartheid.

Ashoka Mukpo: this is even worse than the original tweet, you’re about nothing andrew. you stand for nothing. new yorkers deserve better.

Sam: actions speak louder than words, andrew. if you were to categorically condemn israel’s actions in recent weeks, and follow it up with concrete action to show fidelity to such condemnation, it’d be a lot easier to take you seriously.

ali sat: Exactly, also in his original tweet said i stand with Isreal but here said i join Muslims people and he never said i stand with Palestine.

Nick is a Fred Hampton Leftist: “You really think posting this word salad that a staffer wrote for you will make you supporting an apartheid state go away? You are trash.

I take back my endorsement…