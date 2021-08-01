Photo Credit: Screenshot from C-SPAN

Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) last week joined Senators Tom Cotton (R-AR), John Boozman (R-AR), Rick Scott (R-FL), Bill Hagerty (R-TN), Marsha Blackburn (R-TN), and Ted Cruz (R-TX) in introducing the Anti-BDS Labeling Act. The bill would prohibit the Biden Administration from issuing new labeling guidelines that help the anti-Semitic Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) movement target specific goods made in the territory controlled by Israel.

Rubio is a senior member of the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations (Joe Biden’s old job).

Advertisement



“As the co-author of the bipartisan Combating BDS Act of 2021, I’m proud to join this legislative effort that would prohibit President Biden and his administration from reversing a common-sense Trump-era policy,” Rubio said in a statement. “As the boycott, divestment, and sanctions (BDS) movement continues with its destructive anti-Israel campaign, we must ensure products made in Israel aren’t the prime targets of economic warfare.”

“Left-wing activists abuse country-of-origin labels in order to stigmatize products made in Israel,” Cotton said. “Our bill will defend the integrity of the Jewish State by ensuring that Israeli products may proudly bear the label ‘Made in Israel.’”

“As our most strategic and important ally in the Middle East, Israel should be assured that the U.S. government will not reverse course and take part in the campaign to delegitimize its authority and punish its economy,” Boozman said. “This legislation would ensure our support for the Jewish state, which reached new heights under the Trump administration, remains steadfast and rejects anti-Semitic movements attempting to undermine it.”

“We cannot allow the disgusting rise of anti-Semitism to continue to permeate our country and the halls of Congress,” Scott said. “I’m proud to join this effort and continue my strong support of our great ally Israel. I will always stand with our Jewish community and fight the BDS movement and anti-Semitism wherever it is found.”

“The antisemitic Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) movement is engaged in discriminatory economic warfare targeting the Jewish state of Israel,” Hagerty said. “Last year, President Trump dealt a serious blow to the BDS movement when he ended the U.S. government’s discriminatory treatment of Israeli goods produced in Judea and Samaria and required these imported goods to be labeled as ‘Made in Israel.’ I’m proud to support Senator Cotton’s important legislation to counter efforts by the BDS movement and its anti-Israel supporters to pressure the Biden Administration into reversing President Trump’s pro-Israel policy change.”

“Tennesseans are proud to stand with Israel. We must not allow the Biden Administration to roll back existing policy and allow the singling out and discrimination against products made in Israel,” Blackburn said. “It is a double standard that is not applied to other sovereign nations involved in territorial disputes.”

“Campaigns to boycott or discriminate against Israel and Israeli Jews are driven by antisemitic hate,” Cruz said. “I am proud to join Sen. Cotton on this bill blocking the Biden administration from reversing current guidelines that allow the State of Israel to exercise their sovereignty when marking goods made in their own country.”

“Israel is a pluralistic democracy in a repressive region, and one of America’s closest allies. Amid rising hate crimes and increasing anti-Israel rhetoric, we should not be supporting policies that promote anti-Semitism,” Tillis said. “I am proud to co-sponsor this legislation to allow Israel to maintain appropriate country-of-origins labeling for goods produced in areas they exercise relevant authority.”