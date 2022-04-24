Photo Credit: Jamal Awad / Flash 90
Palestinian Authority Arabs pray during the Islamic holy month of Ramadan at the Al-Aqsa mosque in the Temple Mount compound in Jerusalem's Old City on April 15, 2022.

Israel Police informed the Temple Mount administration that the Temple Mount is now closed to Jews until further notice, according to Walla reporter Shlomi Heller.

PM Naftali Bennett has decided to close the Temple Mount to Jews until at least the end of Ramadan. The Temple Mount is the Jewish people’s holiest site.

According to Temple Mount activist Tom Nisani from Beyadenu, who spoke with JewishPress.com, Israeli police will also be removed from the Temple Mount. The Temple Mount will be closed to non-Muslims for at least a week-and-a-half. This end-of-Ramadan closure typically coincides with increased Muslim violence and riots on the Temple Mount and in Jerusalem.

Despite the lack of Jews on the Temple Mount, that hasn’t stopped the Muslims from rioting or trying to throws stones down on the Jews at the Kotel.

