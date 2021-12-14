Photo Credit: Noam Revkin Fenton/Flash90

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and dozens of other Israelis were ordered to enter quarantine on Tuesday after a person on their flight back from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Monday tested positive for the Coronavirus (COVID-19).

The Prime Minister’s Office stated that in accordance with the procedures of the Ministry of Health, all members of the Prime Minister’s entourage are currently in quarantine and will perform a PCR test on Wednesday.

Bennett was supposedly in the mandatory three-day isolation for all returnees from abroad when he received the news. Except, when the report emerged, Bennett was actually in the Knesset on Monday night for votes at the plenum. He sat in the visitors’ section, in separation from the rest of the Knesset Members, but he was not at home in quarantine as is required for everyone else in the country.

רה"מ בנט ושהב"ט גנץ נכנסו ליציע המבודדים בכנסת. לקואליציה יש רוב סוף סוף ומתחילים להריץ כאן הצבעות pic.twitter.com/vuXgF9znuk — יובל שגב | Yuval Segev (@Segev_Yuval) December 13, 2021

This is not the first time Bennett has contended with Coronavirus on his flight. On his flight back from Washington in August, one of the passengers on the plane was tested positive for Corona.

