Photo Credit: KKL-JNF

Hula Lake is located in one of the world’s most valuable spots for migrating birds, and after a long time of development, KKL-JNF has initiated a unique project for the benefit of professional and amateur birdwatchers worldwide, an extensive project consisting of a network of HD live cameras.

Click here for Live From the Hula Lake: 8 live HD cameras from different spots around the lake.

The project included the installation of electric infrastructure, laying a few miles of optic fibers and wireless systems, and placing a system of eight online super zoom distance-controlled cameras, and real-time broadcast screens at the lake’s visitor’s center, operating from eight different spots around lake Hula.

The Hula Valley is an agricultural region in northern Israel with abundant fresh water, which used to be the great Lake Hula before it was drained in the 1950s by KKL-JNF, turning 16,000 acres of wetlands into agricultural land for local kibbutzim, and destroying an entire environmental region. It was an environmental disaster that led to the creation of The Society for the Protection of Nature in Israel (SPNI).

The much smaller lake is still a very popular stopover for birds migrating along the Syrian-African Rift Valley connecting Africa, Asia, and Europe.

More than half a billion birds pass through the Hula Valley each migration season, autumn and spring, and about 300 different bird species have been spotted in the valley. Thousands of them choose to stay during the winter season, while others come in the spring and summer. The lake is used by the migrating birds as a resting spot and a source of food.