Photo Credit: Ami Dorfman / Nature and Parks Authority

An osprey was observed Friday morning with the silver carp she just pulled out of one of the pools Kfar Ruppin in Beit She’an Valley, northern Israel.

The osprey, a.k.a. sea hawk, river hawk, and fish hawk, is a diurnal (night-sleeper), fish-eating, rather big bird of prey, reaching more than 24 inches in length and 71 inches across the wings.

In 2003, Kibbutz Kfar Rupin was given a permit from the health ministry’s district veterinarian to market fish they grew in their pools and they’ve since become one of Israel’s top providers of carp.

Which brings us to this beautiful osprey (shelach in Hebrew), who caught herself a nice, juicy carp and found a perch where she devoured it.

Lots of these magnificent hunters live in the trees around the pools.