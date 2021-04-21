Photo Credit: Google Maps
Brondesbury Park synagogue under renovations.

“You can help BPark to achieve its dream: completing building work on its new home, a fantastic new shul building designed for our thriving community,” the call came out from the leadership of Brondesbury Park United Synagogue at 143-145 Brondesbury Park in London (only two blocks from the True Buddha Temple).

“We’re running a crowdfunding campaign to raise the £700,000 we urgently need to finish this project – something that will help to future-proof our community as we continue to grow in size and dynamism,” the BPark message continued, explaining: “The project began more than 10 years ago when we first dreamed up our ambitious plan to rebuild our shul. Since then, we’ve raised £6m thanks to the exceptional generosity of our community and friends – thanks to everybody who has supported us so far.”

The result – in 36 hours, the shul raised £874,164, roughly $1,218,000 – close to a quarter-million dollars over what they had asked for.

Bpark’s campaign on charityextra.com / Screenshot

Brondesbury Park describes itself as a young and dynamic modern orthodox Jewish community located in Central London. It is a member of the United Synagogue, the largest synagogue federation in the United Kingdom. In the last eight years, the community has experienced a revival and is currently among the fastest growing Jewish communities in the United Kingdom. Brondesbury Park is where warmth, a non-judgmental attitude, informality, and a child-friendly orientation combine to create a conducive environment for young and old, observant and not so observant to feel at home and at ease.

David Israel
David writes news at JewishPress.com.

