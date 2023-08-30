Photo Credit: Yaakov Lederman / Flash 90
Beit Shemesh Mayor Aliza Bloch, November 20, 2018.

Hate-filled haredi extremists rioted in Ramat Beit Shemesh Bet on Tuesday evening, where Beit Shemesh Mayor Aliza Bloch was inspecting a new school for Vizhnitz Hasidic students.

Advertisement


The mob of haters had gathered to protect the female mayor’s arrival to tour the new school.

Bloch was elected mayor of the city in 2018.

They surrounded and besieged Bloch while she was in the building; they smashed the windows and slashed the tires on the mayor’s car before torching the vehicle. They hurled rocks and other objects at the building and burned trash cans to show their displeasure.

They also hurled rocks at the police officers who eventually arrived to extract the mayor. One cop was injured.

The local religious Shas party chairperson, Segraha Itzik Elmaleh, was also surrounded by the mob, along with other senior officials.

The rioters destroyed some of the new furnishings purchased for the school, set to be inaugurated in the coming days.

A few hours later, Bloch said in a video message: “It was very unpleasant, but we cannot allow such behavior to affect us.”

Interior and Health Minister Moshe Arbel (Shas) slammed the incident, writing in a tweet, “Violence is a sick evil that must be uprooted [whether it be] towards an individual or towards elected officials.

“I expect law enforcement agencies to act immediately to protect the elected officials in the local government from anyone who raises their hand against elected officials and public servants.”

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleOptum Bank Unclaimed Funds List 2023
Next articleHaGaon Rav Aharon Schechter, zt”l
Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR