Photo Credit: Yaakov Lederman / Flash 90

Hate-filled haredi extremists rioted in Ramat Beit Shemesh Bet on Tuesday evening, where Beit Shemesh Mayor Aliza Bloch was inspecting a new school for Vizhnitz Hasidic students.

הדרמה בבית שמש: ראש העיר נצורה במבנה כבר קרוב לשעה. כוחות גדולים של משטרה במקום, עדיין לא מצליחים לחלץ אותה מהמבנה שמוקף במדורות אותן הבעירו הסיקריקים. יו"ר ש"ס בעיר, סגרה"ע איציק אלמליח נצור יחד עם בלוך ובכירים נוספים. הסיקריקים הרסו חלק מהריהוט החדש שנרכש לת"ת ויזניץ שייחנך… https://t.co/cAbTTL9jxI pic.twitter.com/RQOTXwRWdK — אבי רבינא Avi Ravina (@AviRabina) August 29, 2023

Advertisement





The mob of haters had gathered to protect the female mayor’s arrival to tour the new school.

Bloch was elected mayor of the city in 2018.

They surrounded and besieged Bloch while she was in the building; they smashed the windows and slashed the tires on the mayor’s car before torching the vehicle. They hurled rocks and other objects at the building and burned trash cans to show their displeasure.

They also hurled rocks at the police officers who eventually arrived to extract the mayor. One cop was injured.

The local religious Shas party chairperson, Segraha Itzik Elmaleh, was also surrounded by the mob, along with other senior officials.

The rioters destroyed some of the new furnishings purchased for the school, set to be inaugurated in the coming days.

A few hours later, Bloch said in a video message: “It was very unpleasant, but we cannot allow such behavior to affect us.”

ראש העירייה עליזה בלוך: "ביקרתי בשכונת רמת ב' בבית ספר שנבנה ואמור להימסר בתחילת השנה לתלמוד תורה ויזניץ'. הייתה שם קבוצה של קנאים שלא בדיוק אהבה את העשייה שלנו, הפגינו וצעקו. היה מאוד לא נעים אבל לא ניתן להתנהלות כזו להשפיע עלינו"@inbartvizer https://t.co/tb7OjzzSYY pic.twitter.com/b8qrk4bpWm — החדשות – N12 (@N12News) August 30, 2023

Interior and Health Minister Moshe Arbel (Shas) slammed the incident, writing in a tweet, “Violence is a sick evil that must be uprooted [whether it be] towards an individual or towards elected officials.

“I expect law enforcement agencies to act immediately to protect the elected officials in the local government from anyone who raises their hand against elected officials and public servants.”