Photo Credit: Gideon Markowicz/TPS

Israel has determined that a missile which hit the Egyptian Red Sea town of Taba overnight was fired from Yemen, an Israeli military spokesperson said on Friday morning.

The missile originated in “the Red Sea area,” said Israel Defense Forces Spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari.

“In the last few hours, an aerial threat was detected in the Red Sea area. Fighter jets were scrambled to the threat area and the issue is under investigation,” Hagari said.

Egyptian media reports said six people were injured when the missile hit a medical facility in Taba, a resort town adjacent to the Israeli city of Eilat.

A US warship in the Red Sea shot down three missiles fired from Yemen that were heading north, towards Israel on Oct. 19.

Saudi Arabia is reported to have shot down another missile fired from Yemen.

The launches are attributed to Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels.

Yemeni Prime Minister Maeen Abdulmalik Saeed threatened on Sunday that “Israeli ships in the Red Sea will be targeted” if Israeli air strikes on Gaza continue.