Photo Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit

Hezbollah attacks on Israeli communities along the northern border are continuing to intensify, as are Israeli attacks on Hezbollah military targets in southern and northeastern Lebanon.

An IDF military base near Kiryat Shmonah was heavily damaged on Saturday in a rocket barrage fired by Hezbollah. Miraculously, no physical injuries were reported.

Hezbollah took responsibility on Saturday for the rocket fire that damaged the IDF base using heavy Burkan rockets.

In addition to the base, the Kiryat Shmonah municipality said the rocket barrage caused heavy damage to the city’s infrastructure, property and vehicles in the area.

Hezbollah has repeatedly targeted Kiryat Shmonah with rocket and anti-tank missile fire along with explosive suicide drones. The city has sustained heavy damage as a result.

Heavy Barrage Aimed at Upper Galilee, Golan

Red Alert sirens were triggered early Sunday morning in response to explosive suicide drones launched by Hezbollah towards communities along Israel’s northeastern border with Lebanon.

At least six alerts were triggered in the attack, which focused on Kiryat Shmonah, Katzrin, Mount Dov and the Golan Heights.

At least two of the drones struck open areas near the town of Katzrin, in the Golan Heights. A fire erupted following the attack, but was extinguished within minutes.

Hezbollah also claimed in a statement that its attack drones targeted the IDF’s “Yarden” base in the Golan Heights, striking an Iron Dome aerial defense battery radar system. The claim has not been confirmed by the IDF.

Israeli Drone Hit by Anti-Aircraft Missile

The group also announced Saturday afternoon that its terrorists shot down an Israeli Hermes 900 Kochav drone over southern Lebanon using an anti-aircraft missile.

IAF aircraft subsequently eliminated the surface-to-air missile launcher used by Hezbollah’s air defense unit in the attack.

Early Saturday evening, the Iron Dome aerial defense system intercepted an incoming Hezbollah explosive suicide drone over the Israeli coastal city of Akko. Red Alert rocket alarm sirens were triggered by the interception due to falling shrapnel from the destroyed aircraft. No damage or physical injuries were reported in the attack.

IAF fighter jets struck a military compound late Saturday night that was used by the terrorist organization in the area of Beqa’a in northern Lebanon, as well as a Hezbollah military structure in the southern Lebanon town of Bint Jbeil, and terrorist command centers in Qana and Baraachit.

Late Saturday night, the IDF revealed IAF fighter pilots had carried out more than 40 strikes on targets in Lebanon over a 72-hour period.

“In joint activity of the Northern Command, the Israeli Air Force and the Intelligence Directorate (J2), the forces struck military structures where Hezbollah terrorists were operating, significant assets belonging to Hezbollah, as well as launchers used to fire from Lebanon at Israeli territory,” the IDF said in a statement.

“In quick and targeted combinations of intelligence, firepower and aerial strikes, approximately 10 Hezbollah terrorist cells in southern Lebanon were struck and approximately four terrorists were eliminated.”