Photo Credit: Azaria Bin-Nun

NYPD Bracing for Sunday’s Israel Day Parade, Pro-Hamas Violence Anticipated

A threat assessment from the NYPD’s Intelligence and Counterterrorism Bureau notes that Sunday’s Israel Day parade could be an “attractive target for an act of mass violence or disruption.” The department states there are currently no credible terrorist threats, but Mayor Eric Adams told reporters on Friday, “This is the first major large Jewish event since October 7, and we are extremely conscious of the over 3,000 protests that took place in our city since that day. Many of them were orderly, but there have been a few that did not follow proper procedures.”

“We are not going to allow any unlawfulness, any disruption of any celebration of one’s heritage in the city,” the Mayor added.

NYPD Deputy Commissioner of Intelligence & Counterterrorism Rebecca Weiner conceded that “it would be hard to argue that the circumstances around this event this year are not different from years past.” She stressed that while peaceful protest is permitted, “violence, disorder, disruption” will not be tolerated, noting, “there is a lot that’s happening in the digital world.”

NYPD Chief Jeffrey Maddrey said, “If you come to protest, we respect your right to protest but we will not tolerate any violence or discord. We will address it accordingly.”

To allow the event to proceed safely, the NYPD plans a highly visible security presence at the parade. Spectators can expect to see officers on bikes, K-9 units, transit police, and counterterrorism personnel providing heightened security measures. While concerned about potential threats, authorities are taking comprehensive precautions.

Israel Day on Fifth (formerly the Salute to Israel Parade, and later the Celebrate Israel Parade), held annually in New York City since 1964, travels north on Fifth Avenue from 57th Street to 74th Street. The parade route was established in 1965, when former Israeli Prime Minister David Ben Gurion visited New York and thousands stood on 5th Avenue watching the founder of the Jewish State walking up the avenue, in an impromptu event.

At least 40,000 supporters are anticipated on either side of Fifth Ave., and possibly a whole lot of non-supporters, in the tradition of youthful antisemitism established since the first Hamas pogromist raped and murdered the first innocent Israeli woman on October 7, 2023.

Organized by the Jewish Community Relations Council of New York, the theme of Sunday’s parade is “One People, One Heart,” and “Bring Them Home,” referring to the 125 Israeli hostages who are still held captive in Gaza, dead or alive. It will start at 11:30 AM Sunday and end at 4 PM. This year participants will march from 62nd Street up to 74th Street. There will be five entry points along the parade.

Parade grand marshal Harley Lippman, whose day job is CEO of Genesis10, told CBS News, “We’re concerned, but we feel strong, and we feel unified and nothing’s going to stop us.”

“Why would someone protest this?” Lippman continued, referring to the “Bring them Home” theme. “This is about human rights. These are innocent people. One person here has an 86-year-old grandfather still kept there.”

Several hostage families will lead Sunday’s parade.

The following streets will be closed on Sunday for the parade:

5th Avenue between 52nd Street and 74th Street

5th Avenue between 74th Street and 79th Street

West 52nd Street between 6th Avenue and 5th Avenue

East/West 52nd Street between Park Avenue and 6th Avenue

East/West 53rd Street between Park Avenue and 6th Avenue

East/West 54th Street between Park Avenue and 7th Avenue

East/West 55th Street between Park Avenue and 6th Avenue

East/West 56th Street between Park Avenue and 6th Avenue

East/West 56th Street between Park Avenue and 6th Avenue East 74th Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue

East 75th Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue

East 76th Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue

East 77th Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue

East 78th Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue

East 60th Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue

East 61st Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue

East 62nd Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue

East 63rd Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue

East 68th Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue

East 69th Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue

East 70th Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue

East 72nd Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue

East 73rd Street between Madison Avenue and Lexington Avenue

East 74th Street between Madison Avenue and Lexington Avenue

East 75th Street between Madison Avenue and Lexington Avenue

East 76th Street between Madison Avenue and Lexington Avenue

East 77th Street between Madison Avenue and Lexington Avenue

East 78th Street between Madison Avenue and Lexington Avenue

East Side of Madison Avenue between East 70th Street and East 79th Street

West Side of Lexington Avenue between East 70th Street and East 79th Street

Madison Avenue between 54th Street and 51st Street

6th Avenue between 54th Street and 51st Street

Grand Army Plaza between 5th Avenue and 59th Street