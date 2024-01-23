Photo Credit: IDF Spokesman

The IDF reported that Israel Air Force fighter jets completed an attack on terrorist targets in Lebanon Tuesday evening. The IDF said that a Hezbollah military asset that was operated by Iranian forces was destroyed.

A military site where Hezbollah terrorists were operating was also destroyed.

Advertisement





In addition, during the day, IDF forces attacked several other areas in the territory of Lebanon.

The attack on Lebanon happened after a Hezbollah attack on an IAF base on Mount Meron earlier in the day, when they launched dozens of missiles at the base, causing minor damage.