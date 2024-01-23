Home Media Photo of the Day Messages to Hamas MediaPhoto of the Day Messages to Hamas By Photo of the Day - 14 Shevat 5784 – January 23, 2024 0 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter <noscript><iframe frameBorder="0" style="border:none; overflow:hidden; width:105px; height:21px; background-color:transparent;" data-src="https://www.facebook.com/plugins/like.php?href=https://www.jewishpress.com/multimedia/photos/messages-to-hamas/2024/01/23/&layout=button_count&show_faces=false&width=105&action=like&colorscheme=light&height=21" class="lazyload" src=""><noscript><iframe frameBorder="0" src="https://www.facebook.com/plugins/like.php?href=https://www.jewishpress.com/multimedia/photos/messages-to-hamas/2024/01/23/&layout=button_count&show_faces=false&width=105&action=like&colorscheme=light&height=21" style="border:none; overflow:hidden; width:105px; height:21px; background-color:transparent;"></noscript></noscript>tweet Photo Credit: Moshe Shai/FLASH90 Advertisement Advertisement RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR IDF & Security Israeli Jets Destroy Iranian Operated Terror Target in Lebanon Israel At War: Iron Swords IDF Confirms ‘Minor’ Missile Damage to Meron Air Base in Northern Israel IDF & Security Terrorist Killed in the Shomron, No Wounded in Attack Headlines IDF & Security US: Prosecute Israeli who Killed PA Arab-American Rock-Thrower Israel At War: Iron Swords IDF Confirms ‘Minor’ Missile Damage to Meron Air Base in Northern Israel Latest News Stories IDF & Security Israeli Jets Destroy Iranian Operated Terror Target in Lebanon IDF & Security US: Prosecute Israeli who Killed PA Arab-American Rock-Thrower Israel At War: Iron Swords IDF Confirms ‘Minor’ Missile Damage to Meron Air Base in Northern Israel IDF & Security Terrorist Killed in the Shomron, No Wounded in Attack Terrorism Terrorist Ordered to Pay NIS 245,000 After Bombing Jewish Home in Jerusalem’s Abu Tor Neighborhood Health and Medicine TAU Study: Sleep Disorder in Children Often Misdiagnosed, Medicated as ADHD News Briefs News Briefs US-Led Forces Hit Houthi Targets in Yemen for Eighth Time in Two Weeks News Briefs Israeli Ground Forces Encircle Khan Yunis Sponsored Post This Tu B’shvat: United 4 New Trees of Life Sponsored Posts Sponsored Post Recommended Today Israel At War: Iron Swords EU Pushing Unilateral Plan to Create Palestinian State while Punishing Israel for Opposing It Left vs. Right Former Deputy IDF Chief Who Compared Israel to Nazi Germany Wants Reeducation Camps for Religious Zionists Haredim & Hassidim Satmar Delegation Armed with Shabbat Goods Visits Soldiers Up North Left vs. Right Ben Gvir to AG Baharav-Miara: Nice to Meet You, I’m the Political Echelon