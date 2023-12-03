Photo Credit: Yoav Dudkevich/TPS

Israeli airstrikes near Damascus overnight Friday killed two Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps officers, Tehran announced Saturday.

Iran said Mohammad Ali Atai Shoorcheh and Panah Taghizadeh were “martyred” while advising the Syrian military, and blamed “Zionists” for their deaths.

Advertisement





Syrian state media reported that the “Israeli enemy carried out a missile aggression from the direction of the occupied Syrian Golan, targeting some points in the vicinity of Damascus.”

SANA added that the Syrian army “repelled the aggression and downed most of the missiles,” some of which caused “material damage.”

On Sunday, Israel Air Force strikes damaged Damascus International Airport and other targets near the Syrian capital, according to local media reports.

The pro-regime Sham FM radio said the runways were struck, in at least the fourth such instance since Iran-backed Hamas terrorists launched their cross-border assault on the Jewish state on Oct 7.

In October, Israeli strikes forced Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian to land in Baghdad instead of Damascus, and also stopped an Iranian shipment of anti-tank and anti-aircraft missiles from reaching the Syrian capital.

Israel has struck hundreds of targets in Syria in recent years as part of an effort to prevent Iranian military entrenchment in the country. However, Jerusalem rarely acknowledges these incidents.