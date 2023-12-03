Photo Credit: Screenshot from IDF

Israeli soldiers uncovered a tunnel shaft in a school courtyard in the northern Gaza area of Beit Lahiya, the Israel Defense Forces announced on Saturday.

The IDF said the tunnel was located 15 meters away from the school building and had a depth of dozens of meters.

A separate tunnel shaft was located in the home of an operative from Hamas’s naval force.

Meanwhile, the IDF also said it struck more than 400 Hamas sites in Gaza in the 24 hours since the temporary ceasefire broke down. The military said air strikes hit 50 targets in Khan Yunis alone.

The IDF also confirmed on Saturday that terrorists in Lebanon fired numerous rockets at Israel during Friday night. The Iron Dome missile defense system was not activated as the rockets hit in open areas, causing no injuries or damage.

In response, the IDF shelled the area from which the launches were carried out, and fighter jets struck the terror cell responsible for the fire.

On Saturday evening, the military said that aircraft and artillery were striking Hezbollah terror assets in Lebanon.

At least 1,200 people were killed in Hamas’s attacks on Israeli communities near the Gaza border on Oct. 7. Another 137 men, women, children, soldiers and foreign nationals are currently being held captive by Hamas. Some people remain unaccounted for as Israeli authorities continue to identify bodies and search for human remains.