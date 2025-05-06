Photo Credit: Ma'ayan Toaf / GPO

In the wake of Israel’s massive attack Tuesday on Sana’a International Airport — along with several power stations and a concrete factory — Iran was warned that it, too, will bear the consequences of the missile attacks on Israel by its Yemeni proxy, the Houthis.



Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz said Tuesday following the Israeli airstrikes that whoever harms the Jewish State will themselves be struck.

“I have said many times that whoever attacks the State of Israel – his blood is on his head,” Netanyahu said.

“Yesterday I said that the attack by the Houthi will be answered not with ‘a blow and we are done’ – but with ‘blows’. So yesterday we dealt a blow, a heavy blow to the port of Hodeidah. Today our planes attacked the airport in Sana’a, the airport that enables the terrorist army and the air entry into the terrorist state, which enables the firing of missiles against us.

“Our choice of when to respond, how to respond, and on what targets to respond – this is a consideration we make every time,” the prime minister said, adding, “This also concerns the patron of the Houthis – Iran, without whose approval and their support over time, the Houthis cannot carry out their criminal missile attack on us.”

Defense Minister Israel Katz also issued a statement, reiterating a statement he made following the Houthi missile attack that struck Ben Gurion International Airport.

“Whoever harms us – we will harm them sevenfold,” Katz said. He added a warning to Iran as well.

“This is also a warning message to the head of the Iranian octopus: ‘You bear direct responsibility for every attack by the Houthi octopus arm against the State of Israel and you will also bear the full consequences,'” Katz said.

