IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi sent a very explicit warning to Lebanon two weeks ago as to what would happen to Lebanon if Hezbollah initiates military action, according to an Israel Hayom report. Hezbollah has been threatening to attack Israel over the maritime border disagreement and Israel’s plans to begin operating the Karish offshore gas platform.

Meeting with his French counterpart, Kochavi gave the French general a every detailed aerial map of the Lebanese targets the IDF would be hitting if Hezbollah attacked Israel. The general visited Lebanon two days later and met with the Lebanese Chief of Staff and passed the message along.

