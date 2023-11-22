Photo Credit: Moshe Shai / Flash 90

An Israeli fighter jet intercepted a Houthi cruise missile Wednesday afternoon as it headed for Eilat.

According to the IDF, there was “no infiltration into Israeli territory.”

Advertisement





Iranian-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen have been launching combat drones and various missiles at the Jewish State in solidarity with the Hamas barbarians who invaded southern Israel on October 7, torturing and slaughtering some 1,200 Israelis and other nationals, and dragging some 240 others as hostages into Gaza.

Rocket fire aimed at Israel has also continued from across Israel’s northern and southern border from the early morning hours and throughout the day.

Israeli military forces returned fire to the source of the launches in Lebanon and in Gaza.

In northern Israel, an IDF tank struck a military post belonging to Iran’s Lebanese proxy, Hezbollah, and Israeli fighter jets carried out air strikes on additional Hezbollah targets including terrorist infrastructure and a military base.

Since the start of the war on October 7, IDF soldiers have exposed and destroyed some 400 terrorist tunnel shafts in Gaza, many of which lead to the so-called complex “Gaza Metro” subterranean tunnel network that honeycombs the entire enclave, nearly all of it beneath population centers.

Many of the shafts leading to the tunnels were discovered within civilian hospitals, schools, mosques and homes.