MK Tzvi Sukkot (Religious Zionism) on Wednesday tweeted a video calling for a security buffer zone on the Lebanese side of the border:

זה או רצועת ביטחון בתוך ישראל, או רצועת ביטחון בלבנון. pic.twitter.com/NsCnhkTZrp — צבי סוכות (@tzvisuccot) June 13, 2024

“A minute ago, a rocket fell behind me here in the north,” MK Sukkot said. “This is the crazy routine here. All day long rockets, sirens over people’s heads. They run away and this is all courtesy of Nasrallah who had 20 years of boosting his military capabilities, made possible by the State of Israel.”

“The time has come to stop this,” Sukkot continued. “The IDF is capable of doing it, don’t believe any of the stories they’re telling you. I am a member of the Knesset Foreign and Security Committee – the IDF is capable of defeating Hezbollah, it was established to do this. We have sufficient power. It might not be pleasant, it might be difficult, but we will win. We don’t have any other choice.

“We mustn’t sign a deal with Hezbollah,” he concluded. “Only wage a war, beat them, and remove this threat. Either a security buffer zone inside the State of Israel or a security buffer zone in Lebanon.”

The 2006 UN Security Council Resolution 1701 calls for Hezbollah to be disarmed and move north of the Litani River, which is roughly 28 km (15 miles) from the border. In effect, this is the internationally recognized security buffer zone – except, of course, no one out there has managed to persuade Nasrallah and his gang of terrorists to obey the law.

