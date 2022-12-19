Photo Credit: People's Mojahedin Organization of Iran on Twitter
In Shiraz, south-central Iran, protests continue as people block roads and take control over various areas. (Archive: November 2019)

Iran has withdrawn a portion of its forces that are currently based in Syria, according to a report by Intelligence Online, quoted by The Syrian Observer.

According to a report on the website, “entire groups of Zeinabiyoun Fatemiyoun militias, made up of Shiite fighters from Pakistan and Afghanistan, have returned to Iran’s most tense provinces, Sistan and Baluchistan.

Advertisement



Iran’s Mahan Air and Iran Air carriers were tapped to transport the forces from Damascus to Tehran, the site said. In addition, members of the Popular Mobilization Forces were transported overland to the Islamic Republic.

Members of Iran’s Lebanese proxy, Hezbollah, were transported from Beirut to Tehran on planes belonging to the Mirage firm, a private-sector Iranian firm.

The forces were recalled to Iran to contend with the escalating civilian protests in the country.

Iranian forces are also being withdrawn from Iraq and Lebanon to help beef up the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) at home.

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleFeel Your Pockets Getting Lighter, New York? Tolls to Rise in 2023
Next article$35M Reward Offered for Info Leading to Arrest of Jewish Canadian Couple’s Killer
Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR