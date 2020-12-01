Photo Credit: Kaz Vorpal via Flickr

When it rains it pours on Iran’s nuclear and conventional terrorism: nuclear program boss Mohsen Fakhrizadeh was just assassinated last week and now, according to al-Arabiya, citing Iraqi intelligence sources, a senior commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC), a fellow by the name of Muslim Shahdan, was assassinated on Monday.

Shahdan was killed in an airstrike along the Syrian-Iraqi border. No one has claimed responsibility for the assassination, which locals have reported was carried out by unidentified warplanes that targeted the commander and his three bodyguards near a village in Syria’s eastern Deir ez-Zor province.

According to Anadolu, Deir ez-Zor is a major link between Iran and Lebanon, with pipelines and trade routes passing through the province. Syria’s Bashar al-Assad regime pushed the ISIS forces out of the central and western parts of Deir ez-Zor, with generous help from Russia and Iran proxy militias in November 2017. As a result, the bulk of Iran’s foreign militias are still located in Deir ez-Zor. All these forces were under the command of the IRGC, and now the top leader in the region has gone to meet Allah.