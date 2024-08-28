Photo Credit: IDF

The Israeli Air Force on Wednesday eliminated a senior Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist in the area of the Syrian-Lebanese border.

The attack that ended the career of 37-year-old terrorist Faris Hussein Qasim was carried out using IDF intelligence.

Advertisement





Qasim was a “significant terrorist” in the Palestinian Islamic Jihad Operations Division who was responsible for developing the terror group’s operational plans in Syria and Lebanon.

The senior terrorist held a central role in the recruitment of Palestinian Authority terrorists into Iran’s Lebanese proxy, the Hezbollah terrorist army. The recruits then became responsible for carrying out terrorist attacks from Lebanon against the State of Israel.

Under Iranian direction and funding, Hezbollah has in recent years been systematically recruiting Palestinian Authority operatives to advance and direct terrorist activity against Israel from Lebanese territory.

Additional Islamic Jihad terrorists who were on their way from Syria to carry out terrorist activities for the Hezbollah terrorist organization in Lebanese territory were also eliminated in the strike.

Share this article on WhatsApp: