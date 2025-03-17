Photo Credit: Ben Schumin / Flickr

Last Thursday, a letter from three federal agencies gave Columbia University one week to implement major reforms in student discipline, policing, and admissions. The letter outlined several demands, including expelling students who protested in support of Hamas following the October 7 atrocities.

Columbia officials were told that these changes must be made before further discussions on the potential withdrawal of $400 million in federal funds could proceed, according to the Trump administration’s letter.

Advertisement





However, just hours before the letter was sent, those same Columbia officials revealed that some protesters had already been expelled. Here’s the full statement, issued on March 13:

Today, the Columbia University Judicial Board determined findings and issued sanctions to students ranging from multi-year suspensions, temporary degree revocations, and expulsions related to the occupation of Hamilton Hall last spring. With respect to other events taking place last spring, the UJB’s determinations recognized previously imposed disciplinary action. The return of suspended students will be overseen by Columbia’s University Life Office. Columbia is committed to enforcing the University’s Rules and Policies and improving our disciplinary processes.

The students had participated in pro-Hamas encampments and occupied a classroom building last year as part of a broader movement demanding that Columbia divest from Israel. Among them was the president of the Student Workers of Columbia-United Auto Workers Local 2710. The university stated that others faced suspensions or had their degrees temporarily revoked.

The letter to Columbia from the Education Department, Health and Human Services Department, and the General Services Administration aimed to address what it described as a culture of antisemitism and lawlessness on the Ivy League campus. Columbia has been mired in conflict over the Israel-Gaza war since October 7, 2023.

In addition to demanding expulsions, the federal agencies’ letter instructed Columbia to boost time, place, and manner restrictions on protests, prohibit masks except for religious or health reasons, and adopt a definition of antisemitism that includes the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s working definition of antisemitism, which includes “Denying the Jewish people their right to self-determination, e.g., by claiming that the existence of a State of Israel is a racist endeavor.”

The letter also ordered the university to place its Department of Middle East, South Asian, and African Studies under “academic receivership” for at least five years and to modify its admissions practices.

Columbia was required to submit a plan to comply with each directive.

Share this article on WhatsApp: