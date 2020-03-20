Photo Credit: Gideon Markowicz / Flash90

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s cabinet, in an overnight telephone meeting, unanimously approved emergency regulations to reduce the movement of the population in Israel in order to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus.

In the framework of the regulations, activities in the public sphere will be reduced and restricted; restrictions have also been set for commercial and leisure activities, for a period of seven days. The Health Ministry will distribute detailed directives on activity in commercial spaces and markets.

It should be emphasized that the right to protest in public will be preserved as long as the Health Ministry regulations and directives are maintained, as they apply to all activities.

After the Health Ministry announced Thursday night that the number of infected Israelis had risen to 677, it was reported Friday morning that among the patients is a doctor from the orthopedic department at the Baruch Padeh Medical Center in Poriya near T’veria. He was transferred to a home isolation while in a light condition.

Meanwhile, Israel’s Employment Service figures show that since the beginning of the month, more than 450,000 job seekers have registered, at an enrollment rate of 6,000 per hour.