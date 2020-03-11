Photo Credit: Courtesy Google Maps

A 14-year-old Jewish boy from Samaria was severely injured by a stone thrown at his head by an Arab in the Huwara village, south of Shechem, Tuesday night, Honenu reported.

The boy was evacuated by an MDA team to Schneider Children’s Medical Center in Petah Tikva, where he was placed under an induced coma with respiratory support and is suffering from a severe head injury, skull fracture and internal bleeding. His condition deteriorated during the night, and Wednesday morning his condition stabilized and is severe but stable. He is expected to undergo surgery in the coming hours.

The attack took place after a vehicle carrying a number of Jewish residents from the area stopped at a roundabout on the main road leading to the Jewish communities on the eastern slopes of the Samaria mountains, and the boy and his brother began dancing to Purim music, according to the Honenu report. A vehicle carrying a number of young Arabs stopped by and the Arabs began to curse the two brothers and attack them. Additional Arabs showed up who tried to block their escape. The boys got into the vehicle and the driver, a lone soldier, defended himself against the attackers until he managed to drive away.

But when the boy entered the vehicle in a rush to flee the perilous scene, an Arab threw a cinderblock from a short distance through the open window and hit him in the head.

The vehicle with the Jewish youths managed to continue its escape up to the Yitzhar junction where IDF soldiers administered first aid to the injured boy.

The Arab attackers complained that one of them had suffered minor injuries in the clash and that the fleeing vehicle had caused damage to their vehicle.

The police and the military collected eyewitness testimonies at the scene of the crime.

Samaria Regional Council Head Yossi Dagan said in a statement: “This is an exceptionally serious incident. I spoke to the injured boy’s father, received an up date on his condition, and I urge the public to pray for the boy’s recovery. I never saw a situation where an Arab who stops in a Jewish area is attacked with such vicious violence. I urge the military and the police to capture the terrorists and bring them to justice.”