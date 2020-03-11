Photo Credit: Courtesy Google maps

Yeshiva Har Torah in Little Neck canceled its classes after assistant principal Rabbi Etan Ehrenfeld contracted the coronavirus, the NY Post reported Tuesday. A letter that was sent to students’ families said, “He has given us permission to share his name for purposes of helping identify those who have been contact with him.”

According to the letter, Ehrenfeld is suffering from mild symptoms and is quarantined.

The letter asks anyone who came within “six feet” of Ehrenfeld recently to enter a self-imposed quarantine and consult their doctor, concluding, “Thank you for your patience as we navigate this situation.”

Yeshiva Har Torah, a K-8 school on the Nassau County border, was founded in 1989 by a group of concerned parents and community leaders, spearheaded by the Dean, Rabbi Meir Bilitzky. YHT sought to be a unique yeshiva providing a child-centered program of instruction with the goal of meeting each student’s individual needs in a warm and caring atmosphere. In 2005, the yeshiva moved from two rented locations to a new state-of-the-art facility. Today, YHT boasts close to 700 students.