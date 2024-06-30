Photo Credit: Official White House Photo by Adam Schultz

This whole Shabbat I’ve been thinking about the verse (Proverbs 26:27), “He who digs a pit will fall in it, and whoever rolls a stone, it will roll back on him,” amazed at this Jewish notion of Karma and how President Joe Biden has just stepped into the ditch he himself had dug up.

Back on March 14, Biden was asked by a reporter about the statement made the day before by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY). My senator said at the time, “As a lifelong supporter of Israel, it has become clear to me the Netanyahu coalition no longer fits the needs of Israel after October 7th. The world has changed radically since then, and the Israeli people are being stifled right now by a governing vision that is stuck in the past. Nobody expects Prime Minister Netanyahu to do the things that must be done to break the cycle of violence, to preserve Israel’s credibility on the world stage, and to work towards a two-state solution.”

And Schumer added, “At this critical juncture, I believe a new election is the only way to allow for a healthy and open decision-making process about the future of Israel.”

I hope Karma will have its way with Chuck Schuer when his reelection bid comes up in 2026. For the moment, Karma is sweeping Joe Biden who, when asked, said Schumer “made a good speech, and I think he expressed serious concern shared not only by him, but by many Americans.”

He could have kept quiet. He could have said that Schumer’s opinions are his own and he, President Biden, does not get involved in the internal politics of allied countries. He opted to back Schumer while the latter was digging the ditch for Bibi.

Three months later, last Friday, the bastion of the Democratic party, the New York Times’ editorial board, cried out on the top-right above the fold, where it has remained since: “To Serve His Country, President Biden Should Leave the Race.”

“He who digs a pit will fall in it” par excellence. Joe Wanted Bibi to fall, Joe fell.

“At Thursday’s debate, the president needed to convince the American public that he was equal to the formidable demands of the office he is seeking to hold for another term. Voters, however, cannot be expected to ignore what was instead plain to see: Mr. Biden is not the man he was four years ago,” the NYT shamans decreed.

A few days before Schumer’s show of hubris, on March 8, Biden was captured on a hot mic saying that he and Netanyahu would need to have a “come to Jesus meeting.”

It happened on the floor of the House, following Biden’s State of the Union address in which he had shown the whole world his vigor and tenacity, defying all the claptrap about his being an old and frail man who often forgets where he is and with whom he is, and maybe, just maybe, who he is.

Colorado Democratic Senator Michael Bennet congratulated Biden on his speech, and urged him to keep pushing Netanyahu on Gaza. Secretary of state Antony Blinken and transportation secretary Pete Buttigieg were also in the huddle when Biden quipped, “I told him, Bibi, and don’t repeat this, but you and I are going to have a ‘come to Jesus’ meeting.” And when an aide whispered that his mic was still on, Biden added, “I’m on a hot mic here. Good. That’s good.”

A “Come-to-Jesus moment” and “come-to-Jesus meeting” harken to the 1800s and 1900s traveling preachers who gathered American settlers in a tent outside town and expect them to have a moment of religious conversion. In American politics, these terms describe the moment when a politician understands that he is on a wrong path and must change direction. Using it in reference to the head of the Jewish State was a reveal of that little smudge of inherent antisemitism in Biden’s heart, and the fact that his antisemitic moment referenced two Jewish Americans – Blinken and Schumer – probably revved up Joe’s Karma.

You know you can’t report on Jewish politics without noting the spiritual aspects of events.

BIBI IN CHARGE

On Friday, following Biden’s debate fiasco, Politico announced: “White House knows it can do little to push back on ‘problematic’ Netanyahu.” According to them, “Netanyahu is testing the limits of the Biden administration’s tolerance like never before — and proving that he can get away with it.”

According to Politico, despite rising tensions between the White House and Netanyahu, the PM’s upcoming visit to Washington is unlikely to face a presidential cold shoulder. While senior administration officials report unprecedented frustration with Netanyahu’s actions, he can expect a formal reception during his address to Congress next month.

Netanyahu’s speech before a joint session of Congress is scheduled for July 24, one week following the Republican national convention in Milwaukee where Donald Trump will undoubtedly be nominated, and less than a month before the Democratic convention in Chicago where Biden may or may not be replaced. In such a charged political environment, Bibi is holding all the cards. Unless the White House wishes to alienate even more pro-Israel voters, Jewish and otherwise.

According to multiple officials who spoke to Politico, the administration has no intention of formally reprimanding Netanyahu, even if he persists in criticizing the Biden administration or putting more Arab lives at risk. Rather than focusing on potential diplomatic consequences, the preference is to dedicate efforts towards resolving disagreements. As one official stated, “Our focus isn’t on considering such scenarios.”

National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby on Wednesday told reporters, “I’m not saying that it’s all been smooth in every single instance, including in recent days,” but “what we’re focused on is making sure, again, that they have what they need. And we believe we’re fully capable of doing that with Prime Minister Netanyahu and with this government.”

Oh, how the mighty have fallen – in the ditch of their own digging.

