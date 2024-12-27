Photo Credit: ZAKA

Around 9:30 AM on Friday, a shooting was reported on Kdoshei Ha’Shoah (Martyrs of the Shoah) Street in Herzliya. Three civilians were wounded, including a woman in her 70s.

Site of the terrorist attack in Herzliya, Dec. 27, 2024. / Police Spokesperson

The attacker was neutralized.

MDA spokesman Zaki Heller updated: “Our teams are on site and treating a 70-year-old woman whose condition is described as very serious and is fighting for her life. Apart from the woman who was injured, there are no other injured people. Security guards in the area noticed the incident and neutralized the stabbing. There is one incident at one location that is currently being treated.”

MDA paramedic Idan Shina reported: “We received a report of a woman who was injured by a stab wound. We quickly arrived at the scene and saw the woman lying unconscious and suffering from a stab wound to her body. We provided her with initial medical treatment, which included stopping the bleeding and medication, while evacuating her to the hospital in critical condition.”

United Hatzalah reported: “United Hatzalah medical teams are currently providing initial medical assistance at the scene of an unusual incident on Kdoshei Ha’Shoah Street in Herzliya. Stay tuned for updates.”

MDA Spokesperson reported: “A report was received at 09.32 at MDA’s 101 Emergency Call Center in the Yarkon Region of a female injured in a stabbing on Kdoshei Ha’Shoah Street in Herzliya. MDA EMTs and Paramedics are treating a 70-year-old unconscious female—updates to follow.

