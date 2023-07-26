Photo Credit: Miriam Alster/FLASH90

If you were part of the seven enraged NGOs and political parties demanding an injunction against the Reasonability amendment to the Basic Law: The Judiciary that was passed on Monday, boy are you going to be disappointed. Justice David Mintz one of the more conservative members of the court, determined on Wednesday that the hearing on all the petitions will take place after the court summer recess, but before the retirement of Court President Esther Hayut and Justice Anat Baron – both of whom are way more liberal than Mintz.

So, Justice Mintz decided not to issue an interim injunction against the new law, and it took effect Wednesday morning. Should the courts plan to rule on any government action or inaction between now and the end of the Tishrei holidays, they must curb their enthusiasm.

The same goes for Yair Lapid’s and two other groups’ petitions against Justice Minister Yariv Levin for not convening the committee to appoint Justices.

It’s only a delay of a little over two months, but so much can happen in two months.

Justice Mintz issued his ruling despite the news that Supreme Court President Hayut and other Supreme Court Justices were cutting short their visit to the high court in Germany, to respond to the petitions against the reasonability clause amendment. Hayut was packing and rushing back because she knew she left Mintz in charge and how Mintz felt about interfering in the business of the other branches of government.

Heck, Kan 11 News asked what was going on and the court’s spokesperson told them the Justices’ visit was curtailed “given the latest developments and in view of the petitions that have already been submitted.”

Well, too late. Shouldn’t have lingered at the duty-free in Munich airport. How much Apfelsaft can one lady Justice pack in her suitcase?

Incidentally, the Democratic Movement’s petition argued that “the amendment is part of a comprehensive, branched and extensive assault by the executive branch and its leader against the democratic identity of the State of Israel, the rule of law, the structure of government institutions, the separation of branches of government, and the independence of the judiciary.”

Well, Justice Mintz thought it could wait until after the high holidays.

Easy fast, everybody, and stay cheerful. You know the saying, “When Av enters, we diminish it with our joy.”