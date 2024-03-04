Photo Credit: Marc Israel Sellem/POOL

Israel announced Sunday night that is not sending a delegation to Cairo to resume the hostage negotiations because Hamas is refusing to hand over the list of living hostages as had been agreed.

Israel also stressed that as long as there is no deal, the IDF will continue the military operation in Gaza with all its might, even on Ramadan, with plans for a ground maneuver in Rafah and the camps in the center of the Gaza Strip, where the main Hamas force remains.

The above two points: 1. No list of hostages, no hostage negotiations, and 2. No negotiations, the war continues, make perfect sense, and Israel should expect it’s the great white father in Washington to support its position, but nothing is further from the truth.

First, the Americans are signaling that above everything else, they are committed to the two-state solution. Not the security of Israel, not its right to exist unencumbered by terrorist states on its borders – only a Palestinian State will do.

GANTZ AND THE TWO-STATE SECRET

To that end, President Joe Biden’s National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and Vice President Kamala Harris invited the Trojan horse of the two-state legions in Netanyahu’s cabinet, Minister Benny Gantz, for discussions. Gantz went to meet the Roman Emperor’s lieutenants against Netanyahu’s wishes, as part of the emperor’s meddling in the affairs of the province of Judea.

See how nothing has changed in world politics in two millennia?

Nothing concrete will come out of these discussions any time soon and don’t expect Gantz, who currently leads the biggest imaginary party in the polls, to say anything positive about establishing a Palestinian State when the elections come around – because everybody knows this would cut him down to his real political strength of 12 Knesset seats. Gantz will do the deed after he is crowned as prime minister, much the way the late Yitzhak Rabin did, after running on an anti-Palestinian State platform.

KAMALA SAVES HAMAS

Meanwhile, the administration is invested in rescuing Hamas from total annihilation, because without Hamas, the PLO in Ramallah will not be able to establish a state.

To that end, on Sunday, Vice President Kamala Harris launched a campaign to defeat the Israeli war effort, calling for an “immediate cease-fire” in Gaza. Because, you know, think of the children. “What we are seeing every day in Gaza is devastating,” Harris said. “We have seen reports of families eating leaves or animal feed. Women giving birth to malnourished babies with little or no medical care. And children dying from malnutrition and dehydration. As I have said many times, too many innocent Palestinians have been killed.”

The search for “innocent Palestinians” continues, but Harris is convinced they exist. It’s nice that the VP can still see the best in people, even in monsters who follow the bands of murderers into Israeli kibbutzim, humiliate kidnapped Jewish women in the streets of Gaza and desecrate their raped bodies, and turn in hostages who manage to escape their tormentors.

But wait, there’s more: Harris changed the definition of what should be the outcome of the war. Her concession part about what Israel is entitled to, went: “The threat Hamas poses to the people of Israel must be eliminated.”

Did you see that? Not Hamas needs to be eliminated, only “the threat.” We don’t hate evil people, we only hate evil.

She then glides directly into, “And given the immense scale of suffering in Gaza, there must be an immediate cease-fire, for at least the next six weeks.”

Folks, be afraid, be very afraid, because should Joe Biden win and then go to meet his maker, Kamala Harris will be making decisions in the Oval Office.

“Hamas claims it wants a cease-fire,” Harris said. “Well, there is a deal on the table.”

GET JOE A DEAL

But there isn’t. As The Telegraph reported on Sunday, citing US officials, that Joe Biden told negotiators holding talks on a Gaza ceasefire to “get me a deal.” The President said this to the emir of Qatar and the president of Egypt, who so far have not been able to get Hamas to even list the names of Israeli hostages who are still alive.

The Telegraph, like most media outlets, recited the same paragraph that Harris had done, and the words sound confident and reassuring, but there is no reality to them, which is why Israel won’t budge:

“A potential deal could include a six-week pause in fighting, the release of approximately 400 Palestinian prisoners in return for the freeing of 40 Israeli hostages, as well as preparation for a gradual return of Palestinian citizens to the northern part of the Gaza Strip.”

Back to international intrigue: Netanyahu spoke with Gantz and told him that he forbids him to fly to the United States and that he would not approve his flight as is customary according to protocol. Netanyahu also refused to cooperate by issuing a message ahead of the meetings Gantz will hold in Washington.

But Gantz’s circle clarified that the flight was approved by the staff of the Prime Minister’s Office, who handled the booking of his tickets, and only later did Netanyahu inform his minister that his flight was not approved.

It’s all theater, and the only reality is more killed Hamasniks. We have until Sunday before the month of peace is upon us. Do more killing.