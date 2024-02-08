Photo Credit: Amos Ben-Gershom (GPO)

Being preached to by a superpower has to be way up there on the list of annoying experiences. Being preached to by the same superpower when a terrorist state has captured and killed your innocent citizens and you, as a country, are restraining yourself not to dump napalm bombs on the cursed enemy and be done with it is a cosmic level of annoyance. And being preached by the superpower that has incinerated millions of innocent civilians, albeit occasionally for a good cause, is something only God is capable of handling.

The passive-aggressive chutzpa of Secretary of State Antony Blinken is not to be believed.

Wednesday night he stood there, in the company of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, a man Blinken and his boss President Joe Biden have been trying to destroy since the day he swept the election in the fall of 2022, and said this horrible thing:

“Israelis were dehumanized in the most horrific way on October 7th. The hostages have been dehumanized every day since. But that cannot be a license to dehumanize others.”

Every single day, IDF soldiers are killed with improvised explosive devices and Iran-provided RPG rockets because the Jewish Army’s moral code does not permit setting Gaza on fire from north to south and waiting for this cursed strip of land to just disappear. Every single day, Israel permits hundreds of humanitarian aid trucks to enter Gaza only to be robbed by Hamas terrorists and sold on the black market. Yet, in the end, this goon from Yonkers, NY, is accusing his fellow Jews in Israel of dehumanizing others.

At which point Blinken repeats the lie that is believed by most of humanity because most of humanity doesn’t speak Arabic and can’t understand everyone in Gaza is Hamas.

He said, without fact-checking: The overwhelming majority of people in Gaza had nothing to do with the attacks of October 7th, and the families in Gaza whose survival depends on deliveries of aid from Israel are just like our families. They’re mothers and fathers, sons and daughters – want to earn a decent living, send their kids to school, and have a normal life. That’s who they are; that’s what they want. And we cannot, we must not lose sight of that. We cannot, we must not lose sight of our common humanity.”

Ask the Israeli hostages who succeeded in freeing themselves from their murderous captors, only to be caught again by those innocent Gazan civilians, to be turned in for torture and death.

Watch the Gazans torment Israeli women who were paraded on the streets for their enjoyment.

Watch those innocent Gazans distribute candy to passersby every time Hamas fires a volley of rockets at Israeli civilians across the border, extra candy, and baklawa when a Jew dies in the barrage.

According to reporters Moria Asarf and Doron Kadosh, Blinken told Netanyahu’s cabinet: I am appalled by 10/7, and committed to preventing such a thing from happening again. But we have to recognize the reality – whole families that are not connected to Hamas were harmed. Every day for the rest of my life I will ask myself and think about the thousands of children who were killed in Gaza.”

Netanyahu replied: “The responsibility lies with Hamas, which operates from within the civilian population.”

As usual, the PM’s sincere reply had zero impact on Blinken.

90 YEARS OF BLOODSHED OVER SHARING ERETZ ISRAEL

And then this man, the seed of Jacob, the grandchild of Hungarian Jews, lectures the Jews of Israel, who have seen how, since 1936, every time the Arabs were offered a share of the land, they went on a bloody string of pogroms because they couldn’t tolerate the idea that the Jews would also get a share:

“We remain determined as well to pursue a diplomatic path to a just and lasting peace, and security for all in the region, and notably for Israel. And that diplomatic path continues to come into ever sharper focus as I travel throughout the region and talk to all of our friends and partners. An Israel that’s fully integrated into the region, with normal relations with key countries, including Saudi Arabia, with firm guarantees for its security, alongside a concrete, time-bound, irreversible path to a Palestinian state living side by side in peace and security with Israel, with the necessary security assurances.

“Over the course of this trip, we discussed both the substance and sequence of steps that all would need to take to make this path real. That includes steps by the Palestinian Authority to reform and revitalize itself. And I reaffirmed the imperative of those steps in my meeting today with President Abbas, chief among them improving governance, increasing accountability to the Palestinian people, reforms that the Palestinian Authority is committed to make in a recently announced reform package and that we urge it to implement swiftly.”

Never mind the repugnance of the idea that Israeli soldiers died in battle to usher in a new and improved terrorist state which, on day one, would start scheming to annihilate the Jewish State. Does Antony Blinken even understand that combining his righteous condemnation of Israeli soldiers with his brute demands for a new Hamas state (because that’s what a PLO-run state would inevitably become), is not something you do to your allies, never mind your brothers and sisters, who are still burying their dead?

THE AL JAZEERA QUESTION

The final journalist to pose a question to Blinken Wednesday night was Mohammed Jamjoom of Al Jazeera English. He asked: “There have been reports that you’ve asked the State Department to review options on potentially recognizing a Palestinian state. So, I want to ask you if that’s the case, and if so, is that a type of pressure point that you feel is needed to get Israel to agree to a ceasefire and one that could ultimately lead to a two-state solution?”

The secretary of State answered: “Look, as I just said, as we’re defining the path forward, including the pathway to a Palestinian state, there are a number of policy options that people may propose as part of that process. But our focus today is on all of the diplomacy needed to bring it about, including, again, getting ideas, getting proposals from all concerned, and putting those together in a credible and clear plan. So that’s where we are, and as I said, we’ll continue to have these conversations to engage in that diplomacy, to really sharpen the focus on all of the different elements that would be necessary, that would be involved, and that each of the parties believes is important.”

You’ll notice he didn’t say, “No, we’re not planning to betray our ally Israel by recognizing a Palestinian State that isn’t there, to jeopardize this ally’s position in defending itself against a region packed with armed terrorists striving to slaughter him.”

Would a newly elected President Trump be as unhinged should there be differences of opinion between the US and Israel? Who knows. At the moment, Israel desperately needs a respite from the seemingly unrelenting pressure of the Biden administration, so, vote Trump and say Tehillim.