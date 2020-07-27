Black Lives Matter Protesters stopped traffic on the northbound FDR Drive Sunday night. Hundreds walked in the northbound lanes, with hundreds of motorists packed behind them. The NYPD eventually shut down the northbound lanes, keeping the motorists parked and helpless.

The march was declared to show support for Black Women, following the March 13 shooting of Breonna Taylor, a 26-year-old African-American emergency medical technician, who was fatally shot by Louisville Metro Police Department executing a no-knock search warrant.