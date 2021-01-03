Photo Credit: Er-nay via Wikimedia

NY State Attorney General Letitia James on Saturday recused herself from the investigation of alleged vaccination fraud committed by the ParCare clinic in Williamsburg and Boro Park “to avoid even an appearance of conflict.”

The owner of ParCare is Gary Schlesinger, a Haredi leader who has been a long-time supporter of James.

“The recusal was announced after questions were raised whether James — a former City Councilwoman in central Brooklyn and NYC Public Advocate — is too friendly with PareCare CEO [Satmar hasid] Gary Schlesinger.” https://t.co/2DM52T99oh — Shmarya Rosenberg (@Shmarya) January 3, 2021

According to the AG’s office, the investigation into the ParCare Community Health Network’s alleged fraudulent obtaining of 2,300 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine will continue, but the AG herself will have “zero involvement” in it.

ParCare Community Health Network, which operates clinics in Boro Park, Bensonhurst, and Williamsburg, is under investigation on suspicion that it violated state guidelines for distribution of COVID-19 vaccine. On December 21, BoroPark24 quoted ParCare CEO Gary Schlesinger as saying, “Hundreds of patients were already vaccinated today, and people are still coming in.” The website also reported that “while frontline healthcare workers and nursing home residents and staffs begin to get vaccinated all over New York City, and other urgent care providers eagerly await shipments of COVID vaccines, the ParCare Community Health Network clinic that is located on 4714 16th Ave. received 700 Moderna vaccines at 6 AM to administer to anyone who is a healthcare worker, older than the age of 60, or who has underlying medical conditions.”

In 2017, Gary Schlesinger posted a picture of himself and Letitia James, with the caption: “Celebrating last night with my friend the NYC Public Advocate and Future NYC Mayor Letitia James her own huge win and the monumental win of Brooklyn’s new District Attorney Eric Gonzalez.”

In 2018, Schlesinger was a key supporter of Letitia James when she decided to run for NY State Attorney General instead of for mayor of NY City and was reportedly involved in her PAC. He posted on his Facebook page: “I endorse Tish James, who is devoted to fair justice for all and religious liberty which is why I join Jewish community leaders and advocates to endorse [her].” He posted these images of himself with James after she had won in Nov. 2018: